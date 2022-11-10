CU men finish 17th at Bowlero Southern Classic

AUSTELL, Ga. — Cumberland’s men finished 17th at the Bowlero Southern Collegiate Classic this past weekend.
The Phoenix knocked down a total of 9,406 pins. SCAD-Savannah won the tournament with a pin total of 10,995 followed by Webber International in second and Tennessee Southern in third. Amongst Mid-South schools at the event, the Phoenix finished fifth of seven MSC teams.
Jared Maldonado was the highest-finisher for the Phoenix in 31st place. He bowled all six games posting 1,131 total pins for an average of 188.5. His best game came in the final round when he rolled a 208.
Casey Estep was the next Phoenix finisher to finish in 131st place. He bowled the final four games totaling 794 pins. He had an average of 198.5 across the four games with his best game coming in a 221. Carter Baylog finished in 125th bowling four games as well with a 702 total. He averaged 175.5 pins.
Andrew Scantland came in 136th with 663 pins and an average of 165.8. Lebanon’s Caleb Gregory checked in at 137th with a total of 655 through four games and an average of 163.8. Matthew Charlton finished 141st with 634 pins through four games as well. He averaged a score of 158.5.
Friendship Christian-graduate Grayson Hemontolor and Connor Adams each bowled two games finishing 181st and 185th.
Cumberland will be back in action on November 19-20 at the Mid-South Conference Brandon Burns Memorial in Smyrna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.