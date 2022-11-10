CU men finish 17th at Bowlero Southern Classic

Cumberland’s Jared Maldonado is shown.

 BOB TAMBOLI • Cumberland University

AUSTELL, Ga. — Cumberland’s men finished 17th at the Bowlero Southern Collegiate Classic this past weekend.

The Phoenix knocked down a total of 9,406 pins. SCAD-Savannah won the tournament with a pin total of 10,995 followed by Webber International in second and Tennessee Southern in third. Amongst Mid-South schools at the event, the Phoenix finished fifth of seven MSC teams.

