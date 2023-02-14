By DEMOCRAT STAFF
BOWLING GREEN — Cumberland’s men went 1-2 in the Baker bracket of the Mid-South Conference Bowling Championships.
The Phoenix picked up a win over Tennessee Wesleyan but their run, and season, came to an end with losses to Pikeville and Bethel.
Cumberland started their day with a 4-1 win over the No. 9 seeded Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs to stay in the winners bracket of the double-elimination tournament. (G1: 163-223 TWU, G2: 227-223 CU, G3: 242-186 CU, G4: 199-173 CU, G5: 200-153 CU)
The Phoenix ran into the No. 1-seeded Pikeville Bears in round two and fell 4-0, sending them to the losers bracket. (G1: 288-230 UPIKE, G2: 196-194 UPIKE, G3: 200-163 UPIKE, G4: 224-202 UPIKE)
Cumberland’s run came to an end after a 4-3 loss against the No. 6 seeded Bethel University Wildcats. The Phoenix ended the day with a 1-2 record at the tournament. (G1: 164-199 CU, G2: 175-149 BU, G3: 180-199 CU, G4: 170-169 BU, G5: 237-170 BU, G6: 206-211 CU, G7: 179-170 BU)
