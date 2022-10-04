CU men has statement win over No. 23 Bethel

Cumberland’s Brima Kamara and Kam Stanley each netted two goals en route to a statement win over No. 23 Bethel University, 5-2, at Lindsey Donnell Stadium last Saturday afternoon.
Stanley’s performance earned him the Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week award yesterday. Stanley scored a goal earlier last week against Freed-Hardeman.
Cumberland (6-1-1, 3-0-1 Mid-South Conference) has not been beaten since the first match of the season running its streak to seven matches. The Phoenix were able to get off to a strong start jumping up early in the fifth minute and never gave up the lead to pick up three huge points in the conference standings.
No. 23 Bethel suffered its second loss in conference play. Cumberland conceded two goals, but made things very tough for the Wildcats. The Phoenix answered each goal that Bethel scored to keep momentum with CU.
In the fifth minute, Cumberland jumped up with the early lead as John Azar slotted a ball outside to Stanley and Stanley made a great cross to Kamara for the finish at the net.
Stanley drew a foul in the box 11 minutes later, forcing a penalty kick and then was rewarded by converting the penalty to go up 2-0 after just 16 minutes.
The Wildcats cut into the lead as Milos Stajovic found Adrian Musubi in the 28th minute for a Bethel goal.
Just before the half, it was Stanley again to put Cumberland up by two. Victor Ramirez made a great cross to Stanley in the box and a one-timer shot to extend the lead back to two.
In the 68th minute, the Phoenix capitalized on a corner kick as Azar placed a perfect ball that Robbie Lyons buried in the back of the net with a header to extend it out to 4-1.
Bethel again got a goal back, but Cumberland answered in the 82nd minute as Kamara buried his second goal of the match for a 5-2 final.
Cumberland outshot the Wildcats 19-13. The Phoenix had 13 shots on goal compared to eight for Bethel.
It was a physical battle with 25 fouls and eight yellow cards.
The Phoenix will be on the road for their next two matchups this week, starting at Pikeville today.
