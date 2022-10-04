CU men has statement win over No. 23 Bethel

Kam Stanley converts a penalty kick against Bethel. His two goals against the Wildcats and one earlier last week against Freed-Hardeman earned him Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors yesterday.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s Brima Kamara and Kam Stanley each netted two goals en route to a statement win over No. 23 Bethel University, 5-2, at Lindsey Donnell Stadium last Saturday afternoon.

Stanley’s performance earned him the Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week award yesterday. Stanley scored a goal earlier last week against Freed-Hardeman.

