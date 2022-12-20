CU men hold off Cumberlands down the stretch 79-70

Cumberland’s men picked up a much-needed win at home over RV Cumberlands 79-70 last Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix built the lead in the second half and held on down the stretch knocking down free throws.
Cumberland (8-6, 5-4 MSC) shot it well, knocking down 28 of 61 shots (48.1%) and hitting five 3s in the game. Cumberland went 18-of-25 from the charity stripe and outrebounded the Patriots 41-to-29 with 13 offensive boards.
Four Phoenix finished in double figures led by Jordan Stephens went for a team-high 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting with two 3s and six rebounds. He posted 12 of his 18 points in the second half. Ty’Reek Johnson finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
TJ Stargell posted 11 points with two assists and Tyler Byrd scored 10 off the bench. Nassir Coleman went for a game-high 15 rebounds and chipped in eight points.
The Cumberlands (11-4, 5-4 MSC) stayed in the game with their outside shooting. The Patriots made more threes in the second half than they made twos posting nine in the game.
Jahi Hinson finished with a game-high 22 points and added seven rebounds. Hinson scored 19 points in the second half. Steven Fitzgerald added 14 points and JJ Ramey scored 13 off the bench.
The Phoenix got up on the Patriots quickly as Cumberland jumped out to a 7-2 lead on five points from Johnson. Leading 9-5, the Patriots went on an 11-2 run as Cumberland fell cold from the floor to get up 16-11.
Over the next five minutes, the Cumberlands were unable to score a point allowing Cumberland to go on a 9-0 run to retake the lead at 20-16 before Andre Silva finally scored in the paint for the Patriots.
Cumberland held on to the lead going into halftime up by four, 30-26.
Out of half, Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens scored the first five points for Cumberland on a 5-0 run. Hinson hit a jumper to jumpstart his great second half before Johnson drained a three and Byrd made a layup for a 40-28 lead.
After a timeout by the Cumberlands, the Patriots hit three threes and a couple of baskets on a 13-2 run to bring themselves right back in the game at 42-41.
Cumberland responded though and quickly pushed it back out to a nine-point game at 52-43.
Cumberland held the nine-point lead to 60-51 before the Patriots went on a run to bring it within five, but Jordan Stephens got a tough shot in the paint to go followed by a triple for a 67-57 lead with 2:48 to play.
The Patriots continued to hit shots and sent Cumberland to the line down the stretch, but were unable to overcome the deficit as CU went on to win 79-70.Cumberland will be back in action after the holiday break in the new year as the Phoenix travel to Shawnee State and Pikeville on January 5 and 7.
