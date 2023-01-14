CU men make 12 triples to knock off No. 10 Thomas More

Jordan Stephens led Cumberland with 25 points.

 NIKKI CAREY • Cumberland University

Cumberland men drained a season-high 12 triples Thursday hight as Jordan Stephens went for 25 points in the Phoenix’s 78-75 win over No. 10 Thomas More at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix (9-8, 6-6 Mid-South Conference) made it rain from outside to help propel them over the Saints. They went 28-of-58 from the field and added 10-of-17 from the free-throw line. Cumberland controlled the ball and the pace of the game only turning it over five times.

