Cumberland’s men will begin the 2022-23 campaign at No. 20 in the preseason NAIA top 25 basketball coaches’ poll, announced by the national office on Wednesday.
The Phoenix finished last season receiving votes in the final polls after a 22-9 season. The Phoenix made it to the NAIA Opening Round Finals where they fell to national runner-up Talladega. The team returns three starters while adding depth and size to the roster this season with key transfers.
Two other Mid-South Conference teams are in the top 25 led by defending MSC champion Thomas More at No. 2. The Saints reached the final four last season and have reloaded coming into this year. Georgetown stands at No. 10 after bringing in key additions to stack along with their All-American returner Kyran Jones. The University of the Cumberlands is in the receiving votes category of the poll.
The Phoenix have eight games slated against opponents either ranked or in the receiving votes section, six of which are within the Mid-South Conference. Cumberland also is slated to take on No. 14 Marian in a neutral site game at Shawnee State and RV Reinhardt in the season opener on November 1 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Arizona Christian led the way with 15 first-place votes at No. 1. The Firestorm ended their season in the semifinal round of the 2022 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championships. Thomas More is slotted in at No. 2 while College of Idaho, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Indiana Wesleyan round out the top five.
