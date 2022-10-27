Cumberland’s men will begin the 2022-23 campaign at No. 20 in the preseason NAIA top 25 basketball coaches’ poll, announced by the national office on Wednesday.

The Phoenix finished last season receiving votes in the final polls after a 22-9 season. The Phoenix made it to the NAIA Opening Round Finals where they fell to national runner-up Talladega. The team returns three starters while adding depth and size to the roster this season with key transfers.

