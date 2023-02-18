Cumberland’s men defeated Rio Grande University 3-1 for the Phoenix’s first volleyball win of the season Thursday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
New Cumberland coach Chris Padilla picked up his first win with the Phoenix.
Cumberland (1-4) had a hitting percentage of .287 in the win over Rio Grande (3-8). The Red Storm hit .156 with 19 attack errors and 14 serve errors.
Luka Ilic led the Phoenix in kills with 14 while also recording a team-high seven digs. Jordan Pierce put on a passing clinic, collecting 39 assists in the win.
The Phoenix got off to a hot start in set one, going on a 5-2 run that was capped off by two Caleb Ginnings service aces. Cumberland continued to hold their lead over the Red Storm and pushed their lead out to 14-9 thanks to a kill by Kaden Kuehler. Back and forth action kept Cumberland’s lead to no more than five the rest of the way until a powerful swing by Tyler Sturzoiu gave the Phoenix a 25-19 set one victory.
The Red Storm responded in set two, putting pressure on Cumberland early. After a 5-5 start, Rio Grande went on a 7-2 run and then kept the Phoenix at bay. Rio Grande controlled the set the rest of the way and won 25-17 to tie the match at 1-1.
Set three was dominated by the Phoenix from start to finish. Cumberland started the set on a 5-1 run and then followed it up with a 5-2 run later in the set to give them a 17-8 lead. The Phoenix cruised the remainder of the set and back-to-back kills by Christian Lester helped give them a 25-15 win to go up 2-1 in the match.
Cumberland built on their momentum from set three by going on a 4-2 run. The Red Storm answered and both team were neck and neck until the Phoenix finally built a three-point cushion to go up 20-17. The Phoenix won the set on an attack error, giving them their first win of the year.
The Phoenix competed in the Campbellsville tri-match yesterday against the host Tigers and Mt. Vernon Nazarene.
