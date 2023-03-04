CU men post dramatic 4-3 win over No. 8 Lindsey Wilson

Cumberland celebates after Pavel Kelo clinches the win at No. 1 singles.

 Cumberland University

No. 12 Cumberland downed No. 8 Lindsey Wilson in the Mid-South Conference opening men’s showdown with a dramatic 4-3 victory Wednesday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

“We have been preparing for this match for a while now playing tough competition over the last month knowing that we needed to win the doubles point to have a shot at beating a top-10 team,” Coach Thiago Lins said. “Our team was so tight together and goal oriented, it was a very close battle where Pavel found a way back to stay in the match and German and Julian played great tennis in tough windy conditions. Adrijan, Daniel and Fernando left everything out there too, but came just a bit short. Overall it was another epic team work day and we are looking forward to maintaining great momentum over the next couple months and hopefully have a chance to fight for a conference title. What a great day to be a Phoenix, Let’s go CU!”

