CU men post dramatic 4-3 win over No. 8 Lindsey Wilson

No. 12 Cumberland downed No. 8 Lindsey Wilson in the Mid-South Conference opening men’s showdown with a dramatic 4-3 victory Wednesday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
“We have been preparing for this match for a while now playing tough competition over the last month knowing that we needed to win the doubles point to have a shot at beating a top-10 team,” Coach Thiago Lins said. “Our team was so tight together and goal oriented, it was a very close battle where Pavel found a way back to stay in the match and German and Julian played great tennis in tough windy conditions. Adrijan, Daniel and Fernando left everything out there too, but came just a bit short. Overall it was another epic team work day and we are looking forward to maintaining great momentum over the next couple months and hopefully have a chance to fight for a conference title. What a great day to be a Phoenix, Let’s go CU!”
The doubles matches set the tone for the match, with Cumberland winning two of the three matches. Pavel Kelo and Adrijan Hrzic clinched the doubles point at No. 1 defeating Lucas Marques and Santiago Diaz of Lindsey Wilson 6-3. Julian Parada and German Suarez defeated Tiago Almedia and Anatoily Voloshyn of Lindsey Wilson 6-2. However, Jan Silhavy and Ilyas Kouchairi of Lindsey Wilson picked up a 6-4 win over Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost at No. 3.
In singles play, Pavel Kelo of Cumberland bounced back after losing the first set to defeat Ilyas Kouchairi of Lindsey Wilson 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 in a thrilling match to clinch the win for Cumberland. German Suarez of Cumberland dominated Anatoily Voloshyn 6-0, 6-2, while the Phoenix’s third point in singles came from a 6-4, 6-3 win by Julian Parada at No. 3. Lindsey Wilson’s Jan Silhavy defeated Adrijan Hrzic 6-1, 6-3, while Daniel Wessels lost to Tiago Almedia 6-4, 6-2.Fernando Flores lost 6-1, 6-2 to Lucas Marques at No.6
With the win, Cumberland improved to 9-5 on the season and 1-0 in Mid-South Conference play.
Women falter in MSC opener to No. 11 Lindsey Wilson
Cumberland’s women fell in their Mid-South Conference opener to No. 11 Lindsey Wilson 5-2 on Wednesday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Blue Raiders claimed victory in both doubles and singles matches.
In the doubles matches, the Blue Raiders picked up the doubles point as they were able to get wins at No. 2 and No. 3 The duo of Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez managed to secure a win at No. 1 defeating Mayra Gisone and Heyka Rodriguez with a score of 6-3. However, the Blue Raiders pairs of Reshma Challarapu and Parisa Rachdanone and Anastasiia Ivanchecko and Darija Mladenovic, winning in the second and third positions, respectively.
Moving on to the singles matches, Cumberland’s Jessica Hernandez claimed a hard-fought victory against Salome Sposseti Ponzetti from Lindsey Wilson in the first position, winning 1-6, 6-3, 10-8. Maria Arbelaez managed to secure a win in the third singles match defeating Anastasiia Ivanchecko from Lindsey Wilson with a score of 6-2, 6-3. However, the Blue Raiders dominated the remaining singles matches, with wins from Darija Mladenovic, Parisa Rachdanone, Mayra Gisone, and Heyka Rodriguez in the second, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, to grab the 5-2 win.
