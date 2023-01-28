Cumberland’s men will start the 2023 tennis season five spots higher than where they finished last year, ranked No. 13 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll released Wednesday by the national office.

The Phoenix are entering the season off an impressive 2021-22 campaign were they finished 14-9 overall, making the national tournament. Fifth-year head coach Thiago Lins returns eight letterwinners from last season while adding some high quality talent in the offseason.

