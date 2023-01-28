Cumberland’s men will start the 2023 tennis season five spots higher than where they finished last year, ranked No. 13 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll released Wednesday by the national office.
The Phoenix are entering the season off an impressive 2021-22 campaign were they finished 14-9 overall, making the national tournament. Fifth-year head coach Thiago Lins returns eight letterwinners from last season while adding some high quality talent in the offseason.
Junior Adrijan Hrzic garnered first team All-Mid-South Conference honors in 2021-22. Sophomore Daniel Wessels also earned first team All-Mid-South-Conference honors and was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year. Junior German Suarez earned second team accolades last season and junior Jackson Vaughman was named an honorable mention.
Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo earned a spot at the ITA Cup in the fall as doubles team finishing in the top 10 in the NAIA.
The Phoenix were picked second in the Mid-South Conference. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ranks the highest at No. 8. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) comes in at No. 19. Campbellsville (Ky.) is in the receiving votes category of the polls.
Cumberland will start the spring in a match against visiting Blue Mountain College on Feb. 10 at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Cumberland women receive votes
Cumberland’s women received votes in the NAIA preseason tennis coaches’ top 25 poll released Wednesday by the national office.
The Phoenix went 1-1 in the Mid-South Conference Fall Tournament finishing as the runner-up.
Cumberland opened the spring season with a tri-match yesterday against Murray State and Southern Indiana at Murray, Ky. CU will open up the home schedule next Friday against Blue Mountain College at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Cumberland returns All-American Jessica Hernandez who finished last season with a 10-4 record as the No. 1 singles player. CU also brings back Elina Sungatullina returning as a second team all-conference honoree and Maria Arbelaez returns as an All-MSC honorable mention honoree.
The University of the Cumberlands is the highest-ranked Mid-South Conference team in the polls at No. 7. Lindsey Wilson follows the Patriots at No. 11 and Campbellsville is slotted in at No. 23. Tennessee Southern is also receiving votes as well as the Phoenix.
After claiming its sixth-consecutive NAIA national championship (seventh in the last eight years), Georgia Gwinnett was ranked in the top spot. The Grizzlies claimed all but one of the 14 first-place votes as Keiser (Fla.) took the final first and stayed in second. LSU-Alexandria (La.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and Middle Georgia State rounded out the top five.
