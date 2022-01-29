Cumberland’s men will start the 2022 season one spot higher than where they finished last year, ranked No. 22 in the NAIA preseason tennis coaches’ poll released last week by the national office.
The Phoenix and first-year head coach Thiago Lins return eight letterwinners from last year’s club that finished 13-7 overall, making a run to the Mid-South Conference tournament championship.
Sophomore Adrijan Hržić garnered First Team All-Mid-South Conference honors in 2020-21, posting a 14-3 singles record and a 11-4 record in doubles. Senior Hughes N’Goma and sophomore German Suarez each earned Second Team All-Mid-South Conference accolades last season and Dan Slapnik Trost and Jackson Vaughan were named Honorable Mentions.
The Phoenix were picked third in the Mid-South Conference. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ranks the highest at No. 4. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) comes in at No. 13. Campbellsville (Ky.) is in the receiving votes category of the polls.
Cumberland will start off the spring with exhibition matches against Sewanee, Austin Peay and Southern Indiana before officially starting on Feb. 23 against Montreat.
Women start 2022 receiving votes
Cumberland’s women will start the 2022 season in the receiving votes category of the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll released Thursday by the national office.
The Phoenix and fourth-year head coach Karen Martinez return seven letterwinners from last year’s club that finished 10-7 overall.
The team returns junior first team All-Mid-South Conference performer Jessica Hernandez. Hernandez has several accolades to her name entering the season including ITA Southeast Regional Doubles Champion, ITA All-American, ITA Rookie of the Year, and two-time Mid-South Conference Player of the Week in 2018-19.
The Phoenix were picked fifth in the Mid-South Conference. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ranks the highest at No. 14 followed by University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) at No. 16. Campbellsville (Ky.) lands at No. 20 and Georgetown (Ky.) is also in the receiving votes category of the polls.
Cumberland will start off the spring season Feb. 4 in Evansville, Ind. against Austin Peay and Southern Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.