1st game slated for Oct. 30
Cumberland University men’s basketball coach Jeremy Lewis has announced the 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule featuring 12 home contests and eight games against teams that made the NAIA National Tournament last season.
The Phoenix will begin the campaign on the road for their first seven contests starting at the Fisk Jubilee Classic hosted by Fisk University on Oct. 30-31.
The season will start against Rust College at 4 p.m. and against Fisk on Halloween at 6 p.m.
Cumberland will travel to Waleski, Georgia, to take on Reinhardt University on Nov. 4 in non-conference action before heading to Murray State on Nov. 9 for an exhibition match with the Racers.
CU will open up the Mid-South Conference play in Henderson against Freed-Hardeman on Nov. 18 before going to Bethel to take on the Wildcats on Nov. 20.
Cumberland will stay on the road to go to Philander Smith in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Nov. 23.
The Phoenix will have their first home contest against Oakwood on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. to tip off a three-game homestand.
Cumberland will face Mid-South Conference tournament runner-up Thomas More on Dec. 2 and host defending national champion Shawnee State on Dec. 4.
Cumberland will take on former conference rival Union University in one more exhibition match in Jackson, Tennessee, on Dec. 9.
The Phoenix will host Campbellsville and Georgetown on Dec. 16 and 18 to close out the first half of the schedule.
Coming back from the holiday break, Cumberland will have a stretch of three straight conference road games — Lindsey Wilson (Jan. 3), Tennessee Southern (Jan. 6) and Life University (Jan. 8).
Cumberland will close out the first round of conference play at home on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 against Pikeville and the University of the Cumberlands, respectively.
The Phoenix will go to Shawnee State (Jan. 20) and Thomas More (Jan. 22) and have the return match of a home-and-home at Oakwood (Jan. 24) before meeting in-state rivals Bethel (Jan. 27) and Freed-Hardeman (Jan. 29) in Lebanon.
In February, Cumberland will go to Georgetown and Campbellsville on Feb. 3 and Feb. 5.
They will host Lindsey Wilson on Feb. 7 before going to the Cumberlands on Feb. 10 and Pikeville on Feb. 12.
The regular season will come to a close against Life at home on Feb 17 and Tennessee Southern at home on Feb. 19.
The Mid-South Conference Opening Round will be played at the higher seeds home site Feb. 22, with the top-four seed receiving a bye.
The Championships are set for Feb. 26-28 in Bowling Green, Ky.
