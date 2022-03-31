Cumberland’s men stayed put at No. 16 in the latest edition of the NAIA top 25 tennis coaches’ poll released Wednesday by the national office.
Since the last poll came out on March 16, Cumberland men’s tennis has gone 5-1 only dropping one match to No. 9 Lindsey Wilson. The Phoenix improved their record to 9-7 overall. Around the Mid-South Conference, Lindsey Wilson remains ninth nationally with 268 points. The Cumberlands stayed put at No. 12 with 222 points and Campbellsville is in the receiving votes category of the polls.
The Phoenix were to face Tennessee Southern yesterday before returning home to take on Thomas More University this Saturday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
Women
receive votes
Cumberland’s women received votes in the fourth edition of the regular-season edition of the NAIA top 25 tennis coaches’ poll released yesterday by the national office.
The Phoenix currently sit with a 6-7 overall record and a 3-3 conference record thirteen matches into the season. The Phoenix are coming off a five-game stretch where they ended with a 3-2 overall record. Over that time Cumberland knocked off Shawnee State, Oakland City, and Georgetown. The team also lost a tight one at home to No. 19 Campbellsville 4-3 on Mar. 19.
The Phoenix were picked fourth in the Mid-South Conference. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ranks the highest at No. 8 followed by the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) at No. 14 and Campbellsville (Ky.), which lands at No. 19. Tennessee Southern (Tenn.) is also receiving seven votes in the poll.
Cumberland played yesterday against RV Tennessee Southern in Pulaski and will have a home match against Thomas More on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
