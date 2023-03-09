Cumberland’s men are steadily moving up in the NAIA tennis coaches poll, landing at No. 11 in the second regular season edition released yesterday by the national office.

The Phoenix are 9-5 on the season and 1-0 in Mid-South Conference play with a win over Lindsey Wilson. Cumberland’s losses this season have come to top-level competition in NCAA DI Lipscomb, DIII powerhouse Sewanee, No. 13 Reinhardt, No. 8 Xavier and No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett. The Phoenix have defeated five teams in the rankings or receiving votes this season and have defeated DI Austin Peay.

