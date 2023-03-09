Cumberland’s men are steadily moving up in the NAIA tennis coaches poll, landing at No. 11 in the second regular season edition released yesterday by the national office.
The Phoenix are 9-5 on the season and 1-0 in Mid-South Conference play with a win over Lindsey Wilson. Cumberland’s losses this season have come to top-level competition in NCAA DI Lipscomb, DIII powerhouse Sewanee, No. 13 Reinhardt, No. 8 Xavier and No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett. The Phoenix have defeated five teams in the rankings or receiving votes this season and have defeated DI Austin Peay.
The Phoenix are now the highest ranked team in the Mid-South at No. 11 followed by Lindsey Wilson which dropped from No. 8 to No. 12. The University of the Cumberlands fell at No. 18 with 148 voting points followed by Campbellsville at No. 22.
Keiser (Fla.) retained its top spot in the poll. The Seahawks received all 13 first-place votes. The Nos. 2-4 teams in Georgia Gwinnett, Tennessee Wesleyan and Northwestern Ohio all remained the same from the last poll while Southeastern (Fla.) jumped into the top five with a four-spot jump. Reinhardt (Ga.) made the biggest jump, up 11 spots to No. 13.
Cumberland is off this week during spring break, but will be back in action on March 17-18 in conference play against Shawnee State and Thomas More on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.