CU men's track & field 22nd in USTFCCCA national ratings

Cumberland University’s men’s indoor track and field team found themselves as the No. 22 team in the NAIA, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association indoor national rating index released by the association Wednesday.
The Phoenix received 66.51 points in the first ratings of the 2019-20 campaign. The Phoenix have three NAIA automatic qualifying marks so far this season, with Tyler Williams (60m and 200m), Bumnene Ndebele (triple jump) and Ronald Ndlovu (long jump).
The second USTFCCCA Indoor National Ratings Index will be released on Feb. 5.
Cumberland will compete next Friday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.
