CU men’s volleyball falls to St. Andrews, 3-2

LAURINBURG, N.C. — The Phoenix fell to the St. Andrews Knights in five sets, losing 3-2, last Saturday.
Mason Chambers led the Phoenix in kills with 22 kills, while Jordan Pierce recorded 12 kills, and led the team in digs and assists with 28 and 15. Brian Hogg recorded 21 assists and 10 digs of his own for the Phoenix.
The Phoenix took a quick 2-0 start as Chambers was able to connect on two kills for the Phoenix. A solo kill by the Knight’s Nate Blackwell, Braden Rubiano, and Jacob Desouza, helped the Knights to tie the game up at 4. A kill by Christian Lester and a pair of attack errors by the Knights allowed the Phoenix to take a 7-5 lead. Kills by Blackwell and Desouza helped the Knights cut the lead down to one with a score of 9-8.
The Phoenix were able to go on a 4-0 run coming from a solo kill from Lester and Chambers, on top of a block from Chambers and Kona Carruthers to increase the Phoenix lead to 15-11. A pair of attack errors by the Phoenix helped the Knights get back into the game, as they cut the lead to 16-15. A kill by Hogg and an attack error by the Knights put the Phoenix ahead by just two with a score of 20-18.
The Knights were able to find a spark in their offense, as Edgar Huerta was able to connect on a pair of kills to put the Knights ahead 22-21. An attack error by Chambers and a pair of kills by St. Andrew’s Alex Arzuaga, allowed the knights to take set one with a score of 25-22.
A pair of kills by Chambers and a solo kill by Pierce, was matched by a pair of kills by Huerta to tie the game at 3 in the beginning of the second set. Multiple attack errors by the Phoenix helped the Knights to increase their lead to 6-3. A kill by Pierce and Tyler Sturziou on top of numerous attack errors by the Knights, allowed the Phoenix to tie the game at 8.
The Phoenix were able to take a quick lead as they went on a 4-0 run, coming from a pair of kills from Pierce and a solo kill from Chambers to help the Phoenix take the lead 13-9. The Knights continued to fight and was able to tie the Phoenix at 16, off of a kill from Blackwell and multiple set errors by the Phoenix. Errors on both teams allowed the game to continue tied but with a score of 22. A kill by Pierce with the help of an attack error by the Knights put the Phoenix at set point. James Born was able to find an opening on the court, and crush an attack to allow the Phoenix to take set two with a score of 26-24.
Set three was nothing but fast for the Phoenix as Born, Sturziou, and Chambers all recorded kills for the Phoenix, to help take a 4-1 lead. Pair of kills by both Arzuaga and Desouza began to cut the Phoenix lead down to 2, as the Phoenix led 7-5. An ace by Struziou and a kill by Michael Conway continued to increase the Phoenix lead to 12-7. An ace by Pierce, and a kill by Carruthers that was assisted by Pierce, was matched by the Knights, as Desouza recorded another pair of kills to start inching at the lead, with a score of 15-11.
An attack error by the Knights and a kill by Sturziou increased the Phoenix lead to 18-15. A kill by Hogg and Chambers continued to let the Phoenix lead the match with a score of 23-20. Off an attack error by the Knights, and a kill by Sturziou the Phoenix were able to take set three with a score of 25-21.
The Phoenix took a 3-1 jump to begin the fourth set but was attacked right back from the Knights who were able to tie the game up at 3. Huerta for the Knights was able to record three consecutive aces to allow the Knights to take the lead with a score of 9-6. A serving ace by Lester, and a kill by Chambers allowed the Phoenix to cut the lead with a score of 12-11.
The Knights were able to go on a 4-0 run as Pierce had a set error for the Phoenix and Arzuage for the Knights was able to connect on a pair of kills. Kills by Pierce and Chambers continued to cut at the lead as the Knights still lead with a score of 20-18. Back-to back attack errors by Rubiano for the Knights, and a kill by Born tied the game up for the Phoenix at 23. The Knights were able to pull off the 25-23 win in set four off of a kill by Huerta and Rubiano.
Lester started out set five with an ace which was followed up by a kill from Pierce to let the Phoenix take a 2-1 lead. Attack errors by Carruthers and Chambers helped the Knights tie the game up at 4. A pair of kills by the Knights and an attack error by Sturziou let the Knights take their first lead of the game 7-6.
An attack by Conway and Sturziou with a mix of an error by the Knights cut the lead down to 11-9. The Phoenix were able to tie the game at 13 which came behind a pair of kills by Chambers. A kill by Born put the Phoenix ahead 15-14 but Huerta recorded a kill for himself to tie the game at 15 for the Knights. A kill by Huerta and an attack error by Sturziou, allowed the Knights to win set five with a score of 17-15, also for the Knights to win the match, 3-2.
The Phoenix will travel to Bluefield, Va., to face the Bluefield College Rams on Thursday at 4 p.m.
