CU men's volleyball splits Saturday matches

The Phoenix were able to split matches on Saturday, as they defeated Lawrence Tech, 3-0, but fell to Aquinas College, 3-0, at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland vs. Lawrence TechMason Chambers and Tyler Sturzoiu led the Phoenix in kills with 10 each, James Born was able to record nine kills of his own. Jordan Pierce tallied in 33 assists, while Caleb Ginnings recorded 15 digs for the Phoenix.
The Phoenix were able to take a 2-0 jump over the Blue Devils, which came from a pair of errors. Chambers and Sturzoiu were able to connect on a kill, to put the Phoenix ahead 4-1. Joshua Eckertt was able to tally in a kill, but was matched by Chambers to put the score at 5-2. A kill by Kona Carruthers increased the score for the Phoenix, as they continued to lead 8-2. An attack error by Eckertt, and a block by Cumberland’s Christian Lester, put the score at 13-4.
An error by James Born, and a miscue by the Phoenix, cut the lead for the Blue Devils to 14-8. Solo kills by Chambers, and Carruthers helped the Phoenix increase the lead to 17-10. Errors on both sides of the court, put the score at 20-14. A sneaky attack by Pierce, and an attack error by the Blue Devils, puts the Phoenix at set point. A kill by Chambers was just enough for the Phoenix to win set one, 25-18.
A kill by Chambers started the Phoenix on the right track to begin set two, but an error by Pierce, and a bad block attempt by Cumberland, had the Phoenix ahead by one with a score of 3-2. An attack by Carruthers on top of an error by the Blue Devils, allows the Phoenix to be ahead 5-2. Pair of errors by both teams puts the 8-5. A kill by Kona, and a block by Pierce puts the score at 11-7. A serve error by Lester, and a miscue by the Phoenix, helped the Blue Devils cut the lead down to 12-9.
A block by Lawrence’s Landon King, puts the Blue Devils trailing by one with a score of 13-12. Attack error by the Blue Devils, and a block by Pierce and Carruthers, helped the Phoenix to get back on track as they lead 17-13. Attack errors by both teams put the score at 20-16, Phoenix lead. A pair of kills by Born, and a huge save by Brian Hogg, which resulted in another kill by Born put the Phoenix at set point. Born continued to dominate the court, as he was able to find an opening in the Blue Devils defense as the Phoenix won set two, 25-20.
After a pair of errors by the Blue Devils, and an ace by Pierce, the Phoenix took a 3-1 lead to start the third set. A kill by Sturzoiu was followed up by an error by the Phoenix to put the score at 5-4, Phoenix lead. A kill by Born, and an attack error by the Blue Devils put Cumberland ahead, 7-4. A huge block by Pierce continued to increase the score for the Phoenix to 10-5. A kill by Eckertt, helped the Blue Devils cut the lead to 11-6. An ace, and kill by Lester put the Phoenix in a comfortable position as they lead 14-8.
A block by Pierce, and an attack by Chambers put the score for the Phoenix to 17-9. A block from Carruthers and Chambers, was followed up by a kill by Chambers to put Phoenix ahead 21-9. A kill by Carruthers, and a monster of a block by Sturziou and Carruthers put the Phoenix at set point.
A beautiful set by Pierce, set up Carruthers to win the set for the Phoenix, 25-12.
The Phoenix defeated the Blue Devils, 3-0.
Cumberland vs. Aquinas
A kill by Aquinas’ Zane Moothart started the game out for the Saints ahead of the Phoenix, 1-0. A kill by Carruthers put the Phoenix ahead 2-1, after an attack error by the Saints. A kill by the Saints, and an attack error by Born put the Saints ahead 6-4. An error by Lester, and an attack by Moothart increased the score to 10-6. A kill by Chambers started to cut the lead for the Phoenix to 12-8. A kill, and attack error by Born put the score at 17-12, Saints lead. Attack error by Chambers, and by the Saints put the score at 20-16. Back to back kills by Aquinas’ Joshua Boothroyd, put the Saints ahead of the Phoenix 23-17. After an attack error by Sturzoiu, the Saints reached set point, Ruben Lopez was able to finish the set for the Saints with a kill to win 25-17.
The Saints jumped to a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix, but after a pair of Miscues by the Saints, The Phoenix tied the game at 2. Pair of kills by the Saints increased their lead to 6-3. After a serving error by the Saints, and an attack by Born, which was assisted by Ginnings, the Phoenix trailed by one. Multiple errors by the Phoenix put the score at 9-7, Saints lead. A kill by Lester cut the lead for the Phoenix to 11-9. After a serving error by the Phoenix, and an ace by the Saints, The Saints stay ahead 15-10.
After multiple attack errors by both teams, the Phoenix still trailed the Saints, 18-12. A kill by Lester, and a miscue by the Saints, put the score to 20-14. A kill by Chambers, and an attack error by Saint’s Sean Kelley, the Saints remain ahead of the Phoenix, 23-17. Back-to back attack errors by the Phoenix, allowed the Saints to win set two with a score of 25-18.
A pair of aces, and a kill by the Saints put them ahead of the Phoenix 3-1, to begin the start of set three. A kill by Carruthers, mixed in with an attack error by the Saints, cut the lead for the Phoenix to 5-3. A pair of kills by Sturzoiu, helped the Phoenix keep it close as they trailed by three. Block by the Saints and an error by Carruthers, increased the score for the Saints to 15-8.
Multiple errors by the Saints, and an attack by Sturzoiu that was assisted by Chambers, put the score to 17-13, Saints lead. After a serving error by Sturzoiu and attack error by Pierce, put the Phoenix down by 7. A kill by Lopez put the Saints at match point. Colby Elder was able to find a way to connect on a kill for the Saints to win, 25-16. The Saints were victorious in the match as they defeated the Phoenix, 3-0. The Phoenix will be back on the road to face against No. 2 Campbellsville in Kentucky on Thursday at 6 p.m.
