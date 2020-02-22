CU men's volleyball sweeps Bluefield, 3-0

BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Cumberland Phoenix were able to sweep the Bluefield Rams 3-0, in Thursday’s men’s volleyball match.
Mason Chambers led the Phoenix in kills with 10 while also recording six digs. Jordan pierce was able to lead the Phoenix with 34 assists and 11 digs. Michael Conway, Kona Carruthers and Christian Lester all recorded eight kills apiece for the Phoenix.
The Bluefield Rams started with a 2-0 lead against the Phoenix coming from an ace by the Rams. A kill by Kona Carruthers and an attack error by General Smith let the Phoenix cut the lead to 6-4. A kill by Christian Lester ties the game at 6 for the Phoenix. Errors traded by both teams’ results in the game to be tied at 9. Back-to-back attack errors by the Rams puts the Phoenix ahead 13-12.
The Phoenix then begin a 3-0 run, which started from an amazing dig by Caleb Ginning’s to increase the Phoenix score to 15-13. A kill by Pierce continued the run from the Phoenix to increase their score to 17-12. Bluefield’s Devon Robinson ended the run for the Rams to cut the lead to 18-13. Multiple errors by the Phoenix cut the lead down for the rams to 20-16. A Huge kill by Chambers put the Phoenix at set point. A crucial block by Carruthers allowed the Phoenix to win set one, 25-18.
To begin the second set, the Phoenix were able to take a quick 3-1 lead over the Rams coming behind a pair of kills from Chambers. Bluefield was able to take advantage of Cumberland’s errors and were able to tie the game up at 4. A kill by Bluefield let them take their first lead of the set at 8-7. A kill by Lester made the Rams take a timeout, as the Phoenix lead 10-8. Coming out of the timeout the Phoenix were able to execute a huge play to put them ahead 12-8. Continues errors by the Rams continued to increase the score for the Phoenix to 14-8.
A kill by Alex Duron and an attack error by Tyler Sturziou cut the lead for the rams to make it 18-14. A solo kill by Chambers and Carruthers, makes the Rams to take another timeout as the Phoenix lead 20-14. Michael Conway was able to record back-to-back kills to put the Phoenix ahead 22-15. A kill by Lester and Sturziou put the Phoenix at set point by leading 24-16. A kill from Sturziou assisted by Pierce was able to close out set two with the Phoenix winning, 25-16.
Set three was nothing but aggressive on both sides of the ball as the Phoenix were able to take a 2-0 jump at the start, but was match right back as Bluefield’s Carleek Owens, recorded a pair of kills for the Rams. Errors on both teams allowed the score to be tied up at six. A kill by Lester helped the Phoenix regain the lead at 8-7. A kill by Owens and an ace by the Rams tied the game for the Rams at 10.
The set continued to go back and forth, as both teams were able to take advantage of the other team’s errors to raise the score to 15. A kill by Pierce and Carruthers put the Phoenix back on top but was match by kills from Bluefield’s Robinson and Owens, making the game 18-18. A Pair of kills by Owens allowed the Rams to tie the Phoenix at 20. A pair of attack errors from the Rams and an attack from Conway put the Phoenix back ahead 23-22.
A kill by Bluefield’s Alex Duron put the Rams at set point with a score of 25-24.
The Phoenix fought back and was able to find Chambers for a kill to tie the game at 26. A kill by Owens was match with an error of his own to tie the game at 27.
The Phoenix were able to find an extra boost, as Conway was able to put the Phoenix at set point coming from an assist by Pierce. Pierce was able to set up a beautiful assist for a kill from Chambers to put the Phoenix on top over the Rams, winning set three with a score of 29-27. The Phoenix were able to win the match, 3-0.
The Phoenix will continue to be on the road as they will face Milligan College on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Elizabethton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.