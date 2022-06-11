Cumberland’s men’s and women’s tennis teams won the NAIA East Regional Community Service Award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The ITA’s community service award honors teams that give back to their campus and their community throughout the academic year. This is the second straight year that the men’s tennis program has won this award.
The men’s and women’s team helped out Cumberland and the Lebanon community by helping run the first event Chamber of Commerce tennis tournament for Wilson County, taught tennis clinics to the community all year round, worked with adult players in the Wilson County area this past year, and helped introduce tennis to several people this past year in our community. The teams also helped paint buildings at Nokes-Lasater Field to help spruce them up just before the tennis national tournament began.
“One of our main goals every year is to make sure that we are giving back to our community,” men’s coach Thiago Lins said. “Winning the award back to back with the men’s team has been a great achievement and women’s winning this year makes it more special.
“We really appreciate the community support and we look forward to growing tennis in the area for many years to come.”
By winning the community service award for the East Region, the CU men’s tennis team will now be eligible for the ITA’s National Community Service Award, which will be announced next Thursday.
