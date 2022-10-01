CU men shuts out Freed-Hardeman for three points

Brima Kamara had a goal and an assist in Cumberland’s win over Freed-Hardeman.

 CARLEE TEAGUE • Cumberland University

Cumberland’s men rolled past Freed-Hardeman 3-0 Wednesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium, running their unbeaten streak to six matches.

The Phoenix (5-1-1, 2-0-1 Mid-South Conference) picked up three big points in the conference standings heading into a tough matchup this weekend at home against No. 23 Bethel University.

