Cumberland’s men stayed put at No. 16 for the third straight NAIA top 25 tennis coaches’ poll released yesterday by the national office.
Since the last poll came out March 30, the Phoenix finished the season 4-0 with wins over Tennessee Southern, Thomas More, Freed-Hardeman and Bethel.
Around the Mid-South Conference, Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked team at No. 7. The Cumberlands stayed put at No. 12 with 223 points, the Phoenix earned 178 voting points for 16th and Pikeville jumped into the receiving-votes category for the first time this season.
The Phoenix await their seeding for the Mid-South Conference Championships set to be played April 21-23.
Women receive votes
Cumberland’s women received votes in the sixth edition of the regular-season edition of the NAIA top 25 tennis coaches’ poll released today by the national office yesterday.
The Phoenix have rattled off five straight wins to close the regular season with an 11-7 record. Their biggest win came over RV Tennessee Southern on the road 4-3.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ranks the highest at No. 8 followed by the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) at No. 15. Campbellsville (Ky.), lands at No. 18, moving up one position. Tennessee Southern also remains in the receiving votes category in the poll.
The Phoenix awais their seeding for the Mid-South Conference Championships set to begin April 21.
