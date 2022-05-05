WILLIAMSBURG — Cumberland’s men finished in third place at the Mid-South Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships which ended Monday.
Life University took the championship with 177 points. Lindsey Wilson Finished in second place with 143 points and the Phoenix finished just behind the Blue Raiders with 142 points to claim third place.
The Phoenix claimed two conference titles in the events Monday.
Sibanda Dumoluhle claimed the Men’s Triple Jump Conference Championship. His best jump came on his second attempt at 14.97m good for NAIA “A” standards. Jaylen Poole took second place in the event with “A” standards as well at 14.86m.
Georget Pontillo took the men’s 800m Championship after he crossed with a time of 1:52.66. Trevon Sanders finished just behind him in second place with a time of 1:52.80. Sanders also finished in third place in the 400m at 47.95 with NAIA “A” standards to earn six points for the Phoenix.
Tobi Oniyide took fifth place in the men’s 100m dash with a time of 11.01 to earn CU four points.
Sibanda Dumoluhle took the silver medal in the 110m hurdles with “B” Standards. Dumoluhle finished with a time of 14.66 while Renaldo Savoury took fourth to give the Phoenix five points.
The men’s 4x100m team of Sibanda Dumoluhle, Renaldo Savoury, Ronald Ndlovu, and Tobi Oniyide took home the bronze medal with a time of 42.15.
Ethan Rhoden and Aidan Crockett finished 4th and 5th in the 5000m race walk to earn points for Cumberland.
Denis Kipligat took a sixth-place finish in the men’s 1500m with a time of 4:03.91 to give the Phoenix three points.
Cumberland men’s track and field has one more meet on the schedule to try and set qualifying times for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Lee University Last Chance Meet.
Women finish fifth
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland’s women finished the Mid-South Conference Championships in fifth place with 74 points Monday.
Life University won the team championship with 213 points followed by the University of the Cumberlands with 138 points in second. Campbellsville came in third with 122 points while Lindsey Wilson come in fourth closely behind with 120 points. The Phoenix rounded out the top five with 74 points total.
Praise Idamadudu claimed two Mid-South Conference Championships in the 200m and the 400m. She set a new conference record and facility record in both events picking up a time of 52.27 in the 400m. She battled it out for first holding off Iantha Wright from Life by .02 seconds at 200m for a time of 23.39. Both marks are NAIA “A” standards.
Daveina Watson earned a silver medal in the women’s shot put with NAIA “B” standards. Her best throw came at 13.26m. Watson also earned a top-five finish coming in fourth in the discus with a throw of 36.31m.
Hope Britt started the day for Cumberland with a bronze medal in the 5000m race walk, the first event of the day. Britt finished the event with a time of 33:16.55. Dani Rivera finished 10th in the event.
Alana Mack took seventh place in the 100m dash with a time of 12.32 to earn two points for the Phoenix. Mack also finished top five in the triple jump with a mark of 10.80m
In the 5000m run, Mercy Kibiwott and Sasha Petrova finished in 10th and 11th with times of 20:10.78 and 20:14.11. Elise Krone and Daniela Rivera finished 14th and 15th in the event, respectively.
Cumberland has one more chance to post NAIA National Championship Qualifying times at the Lee University Last Chance Meet on May 14.
Idamadudu earns third MSC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honors
Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu was named Mid-South Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the third time this season, released by conference officials Monday.
Idamadudu took two first-place qualifying times in the 200m and 400m prelim events of the Mid-South Conference Championships. In the 400m, she ran in heat two and crossed the line with a time of 54.89.
In the 200m, she set the conference record and the facility record while breaking the fastest time in the NAIA, which she previously held, at 22.96.
Oniyide receives men’s weekly honor
Cumberland sophomore Tobi Oniyide was named the Mid-South Conference Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the first time this season, released by conference officials Monday.
Oniyide had the best qualifying time in the 100m at 10.55 in the prelims of the Mid-South Conference Championships. The time meets exactly NAIA “A” standards, his first time qualifying for Nationals this outdoor season.
He also qualified for the 200m dash finals in the Mid-South Conference Championships with the sixth-best time at 21.75.
This is the first time this season and third time in his career Oniyide has taken the Mid-South Conference Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.