Cumberland’s men will begin their tennis season as the no. 13 team in the nation according to the NAIA preseason top 25 poll, as announced by the national office Wednesday morning.
The Phoenix were one of four teams from the Mid-South Conference to be ranked or receiving votes.
Maintaining the same ranking they held to end the previous season, the Phoenix come in with relatively high expectations. Returning four all-conference members, Cumberland was ranked within the top 25 all last season and made it to the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament, losing in a hard-fought battle to an Oakland City team that sits at No. 15 currently.
“This is the first time that the preseason ranking comes out in the fall and we are happy to be starting the season in the top 15,” seventh-year Cumberland coach Thiago Lins said. “We have a very deep squad this year and we have a very high team goal this year to break the top 10 and achieve several goals as a team. Looking forward to seeing what this group can achieve and excited for another great season ahead for us.”
Adrijan Hrzic has been voted an MSC first-team member all three years he’s spent in Lebanon and will have a chance to jump into the No. 1 spot this year. Hrzic went 16-11 in all competitions, playing mostly as the No. 2.
Three more returnees — German Suarez, Daniel Wessels and Julian Parada — also boast second-team MSC honors.
Colombian standout Suarez maintained his status as second-team member for the third year running and looked dominant in the conference yet again. Only having a single loss to his name in conference singles competition, he didn’t fall far behind in doubles, going 16-5 over the bulk of the season.
Wessels also returns after another spectacular season which saw him nab his second conference honor in his three years at Cumberland. Like Suarez, Wessels went all but undefeated in conference singles play, dropping only a lone match in the MSC.
Parada stood out greatly in his first season as a Phoenix. Coming in as a transfer, Parada became the winningest singles player on the team, going 18-3 over the course of the year.
Cumberland also returns useful depth with four more upperclassmen who didn’t earn a conference honor while bringing in another incoming class to challenge for spots and provide competition.
The Phoenix will serve off their season later this semester when they travel to Georgetown, Ky., to take part in the ITA Southeast Regional Competition. Mid-South rival Georgetown College is set to host play from Sept. 21-24.
Women receive votes
Cumberland’s women received votes to be ranked nationally in the NAIA coaches’ preseason top-25 tennis poll, as announced by the national office Wednesday morning.
Four Mid-South Conference teams were ranked or receiving votes in the preseason poll.
Opening with a challenging start to the season, the Phoenix steadied the ship and finished the conference season with a 7-3 record in early 2023.
Cumberland had two players voted as all-conference first ream members last season, those being Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez.
Herandez wrapped up her illustrious career as a Phoenix and leaves large shoes to fill in the No.1 spot. Cumberland will look to Arbalaez to step up and maintain her posture as an All-conference member.
The Phoenix also return several key members who have been integral in the team’s successes in the last several seasons. Elina Sungatullina has previously been voted as an MSC all-conference second-team member and has shown a high level of quality.
Lone senior Alexandra Leisibach will also look to cap off her career as a Phoenix with one more run in the tournament.
For now though, Cumberland will have to wait until late September when the Phoenix play their first matches in the ITA Southeast Regional Competition. MSC rival Georgetown College will host the tournament, which runs Sept. 21-24.
