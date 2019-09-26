CU men win Bryan College Invitational

CROSSVILLE -- Cumberland men's golf charged back on day two of the Bryan College Invitational, carding a seven-over, 295, to win the tournament Tuesday.
The Phoenix sat 14 strokes off Tennessee Wesleyan's lead after the first day, but the team played tough through hard pin positions to clinch the tournament. The turnaround came in large part due to Cumberland's top three combining to shoot 1-under-par.
"I feel like this tournament was definitely a confidence booster for the team as a whole and the individuals that make it up. It was one of the first regular season tournaments that the team has won in a long time." Cumberland assistant coach Kelsey Spivey said in a release. "It was amazing watching the guys fight back to win in such a gritty performance like they did."
Adrian Steeger climbed five spots on the final day to finish tied for second. A birdie on No. 3 and two bogeys had the sophomore sitting at 1-over after the front nine. But Steeger quickly pulled himself back to par after the turn, showing off some of the team's grit when fighting back from a bogey on 13 to get back to par on a hole 14 birdie. He moved down to 1-under-par on the second to last hole.
Freshman Isaac Walker was among the players who tied for second place, carding his second-straight even-par round. Walker relied on back-to-back birdies on holes 4 and 5 to offset the three bogeys he recorded on the front nine. After 14, the freshman sat at two-over, but a momentous eagle on 15 helped him cruise to an even-par finish.
Tomi Acotto had the best round of his young collegiate career, shooting an even-par 72, to move up 21 places to a tie for eighth. The freshman carded a team best five birdies during the round, four coming on the back nine. Acotto recorded eight pars and one birdie to finish the front nine at one under before having an up-and-down back nine. He traded birdies and bogeys back and forth from holes 11 to 17 before a double bogey on the final hole pushed him back to even.
Reece Gaddes, Jacob Nolen and Bryson Smith finished the tournament ranked 23rd, 29th, and 38th, respectively. Gaddes moved up six spots, shooting 3-over on the front nine and 4-over on the back for a 79. Nolen jumped three spots due to a day-two 80, and Smith recorded three birdies, but four double bogeys held him back at an 81.
Cumberland will play in the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational in Richmond, Ky., on Oct. 7-8.
