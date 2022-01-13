Cumberland men’s basketball is now set to play Tennessee Southern on Thursday in Pulaski, CU officials announced Monday.
The Phoenix and Firehawks are making up a postponement of the game from this past Thursday due to snow/ice in the Middle Tennessee area. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Cumberland’s scheduled home game against Pikeville that night was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Bears. The Firehawks also had a cancellation for their game on Thursday with Campbellsville and the opportunity allowed both teams to open up later dates for make-up games.
Cumberland radio announcer Jon Boyce will be traveling with the men’s team to call the game on the road.
CU’s women are still scheduled to host Pikeville at 6 p.m. today at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.