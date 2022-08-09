Cumberland golf coach Rich Williams has announced the 2022 men’s fall schedule featuring four tournaments.
The Phoenix will tee off their season by traveling to Waverly, Ga., for the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational. The two-day event is set to take place September 12-13 at the Sanctuary Golf Club.
For the second straight year, Cumberland will travel to compete in the Invite at Innisbrook. The tournament is hosted by Dalton State in Tampa, Fla., and will be held September 26-27. The Invite at Innisbrook is one of the premier NAIA tournaments all fall featuring several top-25 teams. It is played at one of the most prestigious golf courses on the PGA Tour played at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club which is the host to Valspar Championship each year.
Cumberland will stay close to home to play in the Bojangles Intercollegiate on October 7-8. Tennessee Wesleyan will host the tournament in Venore, played at Kahite Golf Club.
The Phoenix will wrap up the fall season in Bowling Green, Ky., at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview on October 31 — November 1. Cumberland walked away with a first-place finish in the event last season while Tomi Acotto had a team-best 220 strokes to record a sixth-place finish individually. Will Samuelsson also put on a good showing finishing seventh in the event with 221 strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.