CU men's soccer coach Grant resigns; assistant Keely promoted

Adam Grant (right) has stepped down as Cumberland’s men’s soccer coach for a DI position. Assistant Shane Keely (left) will take over the Phoenix program.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University

Cumberland men’s soccer head coach Adam Grant has resigned to take an assistant coach job at NCAA Division I California State University-Bakersfield.

Shane Keely has been promoted to the head coach effective immediately.

