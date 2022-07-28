CU men's soccer coach Grant resigns; assistant Keely promoted

Cumberland men’s soccer head coach Adam Grant has resigned to take an assistant coach job at NCAA Division I California State University-Bakersfield.
Shane Keely has been promoted to the head coach effective immediately.
“We are going to miss Adam,” director of athletics Ron Pavan said. “He has been a graduate assistant, the women’s coach and the men’s coach and has taken them all to the national tournament. He has done such a great job in his time here and has been so successful.
“We are sad to see Adam go, but at the same time we are excited for Shane Keely to start. He has been an assistant for five years, recruited these student-athletes and has been there every step of the way through national tournament runs and conference championships. He will step in and do a great job running the program.”
Grant had been at Cumberland since the 2012 season starting as a graduate assistant. In 2014, he was promoted to assistant coach of the women’s team before taking over as head coach in 2015. After spending two years as the women’s head coach, Grant took over the men’s program in ’17.
He was a part of six NAIA national tournament appearances between the two teams, four with the women and two with the men, most recently coming this past season in 2021. During his first three seasons at Cumberland, he saw the women’s team make it to the round of 16 twice and reached the NAIA championship quarterfinals in 2014. He reached the round of 16 again with the women as the head coach in 2016.
With the women, he was a part of two Mid-South Conference championships and 77 wins in five seasons. He coached 16 NAIA All-Americans.
His last five seasons as the men’s soccer head coach, Grant won two Mid-South Conference titles and coached four NAIA All-Americans. He had 27 players in five seasons earn all-conference honors.
He was named the Mid-South Conference Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and ’18.
Keely will take over the reins to the program set to have its first match August 23 against Life University.
He has been the assistant coach for the past five seasons for the men since 2017 when Grant received the job. He was there with Grant for the 2017 Mid-South Conference tournament championship and the 2018 MSC regular season title. He helped groom the same athletes into their honors.
Keely has spent the summers coaching in the USL League 2 with Reading United. In 2018, he helped lead them to an undefeated in the regular season on their way to the USL League 2 Mid-Atlantic Conference championship, Eastern Conference championship, and national runner-up.
During the 2019 summer, the team won the USL League 2 Mid-Atlantic Conference championship for the second year in a row.
Prior to CU, he served as an assistant coach at Christian Brothers, organizing travel, recruiting international as well as local players for the program while managing and delegating scholarships. He designed and implemented practice plans and organized and maintained team videos and analysis technology.
A Dublin, Ireland native, Keely finished out his playing career at Christian Brothers posting three goals and one assist as a senior in 18 matches in 2014, including a pair of game-winning goals. The Bucs finished that season 14-3-1 overall, reaching the NCAA South Regional.
He spent two seasons at the University of Memphis, seeing action in 12 matches with 10 starts and registering one assist in 2012. He recorded four goals and four assists in 18 outings with nine starts in 2013, including three game-winning goals.
Keely holds a USSF D license, U18 Division 1 coach with NUSA and a U16 Division 2 girls with NUSA licenses.
Keely earned his bachelor’s in professional studies with disciplines in sports management and health promotion from Memphis in 2014. He received a certificate in project management from Christian Brothers in 2014 and a master’s in business administration from CBU in May 2017.
