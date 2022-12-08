Cumberland men’s head tennis coach Thiago Lins announced the Phoenix’s 2023 schedule which includes eight home matches and six against teams that qualified for the 2022 NAIA National Championships.
“We have been working hard to make a strong schedule for our team,” Lins said. “We should be playing around 10 teams ranked inside the top 25 during the spring season and our conference is as usual one of the strongest in the nation.
“We have a deep team as mentioned before and we look forward to great matches during the season. Our main goal on the court is to achieve the national tournament once again in May.”
Cumberland will open the spring in January against NCAA Division I program Lipscomb University on the road in Nashville on January 20. The Phoenix will then have their home opener against Oakland City on February 11. Oakland City was the River States Conference Champions last season earning a spot in the National Tournament.
CU will head to Sewanee for a doubleheader against Milligan and Sewanee on February 15 on their way to the GGC Invite. The GGC Invite hosted by defending national champions Georgia Gwinnett will be a loaded field where Cumberland will take on several top-tier programs from February 16-19. The Phoenix will open up the GGC Invite with a doubleheader against Reinhardt and SCAD-Atlanta. Reinhardt earned an At-Large bid to the national tournament last season. Cumberland will take on Xavier on February 17. Xavier reached the NAIA Championship Quarterfinals last season before taking on St. Thomas. Cumberland will close the event against eight-time national champions Georgia Gwinnett.
On February 25, Cumberland will host Union, the Bulldogs also reached the NAIA National Quarterfinals last season. CU will head to Clarksville and take on NCAA Division I program Austin Peay on February 28.
The Phoenix open up conference play on March 2 against Lindsey Wilson and will host Grace College on March 3. After that Cumberland will play out the rest of their conference schedule starting with a three-match road trip as CU goes to Shawnee State (Mar. 17), Thomas More (Mar. 18), and Freed-Hardeman (Mar. 24). CU will host Bethel, the University of the Cumberland, and Pikeville on March 25, April 1st and 2nd.
Cumberland will have their final road trip on April 5th and 6th as CU goes to Campbellsville and Georgetown and will close the regular season at home against Tennessee Southern.
The Mid-South Conference Championship will take place from April 20-23 in Bowling Green, Ky., and the NAIA National Tournament will be from May 16-20 in Mobile, Ala.
