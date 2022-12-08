Cumberland men’s head tennis coach Thiago Lins announced the Phoenix’s 2023 schedule which includes eight home matches and six against teams that qualified for the 2022 NAIA National Championships.

“We have been working hard to make a strong schedule for our team,” Lins said. “We should be playing around 10 teams ranked inside the top 25 during the spring season and our conference is as usual one of the strongest in the nation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.