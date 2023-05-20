MOBILE, Ala. — Cumberland and Oakland City were on the court ready to start the NAIA National Championship First Round match Tuesday when tournament officials pulled everyone off the court with a lightning delay.
After a five-plus-hour delay, the match began and Oakland City came out on top upsetting the Phoenix4 4-1 to end CU’s season.
The doubles matches kicked off the competition, setting the tone for the intense showdown.
In a tightly contested match, Juanes Pinto and Nelson Ramos defeated Julian Parada and German Suarez from Cumberland with a commanding 6-1 victory at No. 2.Francisco Perez and Jose Perez from Oakland City emerged victorious over Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo from Cumberland with a score of 6-4 at No. 1 to clinch the doubles point and take a 1-0 lead.
As the action shifted to the singles matches, Cumberland fought valiantly as Julian Parada defeated Willem Cilliers from Oakland City with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory, earning Cumberland their first and only point of the day and tying the match at 1-1 at that point.
Nelson Ramos from Oakland City defeated Daniel Wessels, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3.
At No. 5, Tomas Ojeda defeated German Suarez with a score of 6-3, 6-3 to put the Mighty Oaks up 3-1.
Oakland City clinched the win at No. 2 Jose Perez defeated Adrijan Hrzic 6-4, 6-2 to send the Mighty Oaks to the Round of 16 to take on 5-seed Southeastern.
Cumberland closed the season with a 19-8 record.
