Cumberland head men’s tennis coach Thiago Lins has announced the signing of Copiah Lincoln Community College transfer Julian Parada to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 season.

“Julian brings good experience to our squad as he has already competed two seasons at the top spot in his Juco for singles and doubles,” Lins said. “He is a well-rounded player that seems to be extremely consistent adding a lot of depth to our roster. Julian was a highly ranked junior player in Colombia, so he will be definitely competing for a spot in our lineup.

