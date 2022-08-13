Cumberland head men’s tennis coach Thiago Lins has announced the signing of Copiah Lincoln Community College transfer Julian Parada to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 season.
“Julian brings good experience to our squad as he has already competed two seasons at the top spot in his Juco for singles and doubles,” Lins said. “He is a well-rounded player that seems to be extremely consistent adding a lot of depth to our roster. Julian was a highly ranked junior player in Colombia, so he will be definitely competing for a spot in our lineup.
“This is our deepest team that I have been coaching at CU and we are very excited to get to work to define our team goals for the year and hit the ground running this fall.”
The Bogota, Colombia native was named to his NJCAA all conference team and was a part of the conference doubles team of the year.
Parada will study business administration at Cumberland and has goals to help others and to continue to grow as a person after graduation.
Parada is the son of German and Monica Parada.
Cumberland head men's tennis coach Thiago Lins has announced the signing of Pavel Kelo to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 season.
“Pavel was a very last minute addition to our roster, he come,” Lins said. “He is projected to be one of the top players in Mid-South Conference this upcoming year and consequently adding a great player to our squad.
“I have very high expectations out of Pavel as he has intentions of playing Pro after college which means we expect him to be a great role model to our team on and off court to achieve his goals and help to achieve the team goals as well.”
Kelo will be coming to Cumberland out of Slovakia and wants to pursue a professional tennis career after graduation.
“This concludes our recruiting class for this fall and we look forward to competing in our first event at Lincoln Memorial Invite on September 9 and 10,” Lins said.
