CU men's tennis signs juco transfer

Cumberland head men’s tennis coach Thiago Lins has announced the signing of Cowley County Community College transfer Aditya Roy Chowdhury to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 season.
“He is a strong addition to our team as he was ranked 318 in the world juniors and comes with one year of experience in college tennis,” Lins said. “I am excited to work with him as he has very high goals and looking forward to helping him achieve that as well as helping our team culture for this year.”
