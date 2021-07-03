Submitted to the Democrat
Cumberland University Director of Athletic Training Katie Arnold has promoted Sara Farris to head athletic trainer after Andrew Hinds announced his resignation.
Farris begins her sixth year at Cumberland University. She has provided coverage for women’s volleyball, baseball, football, and wrestling.
She will oversee athletic care, injury prevention, evaluation, treatments, rehabilitation, and the daily operations of the athletic training facilities.
The Jacksonville, Florida, native graduated from the University of North Florida in May 2016, earning her bachelor’s degree in athletic training.
While at UNF she gained clinic experience with the football, soccer, basketball, and volleyball teams at Creekside High School, providing first aid during games and implementing return-to-play protocol for concussed athletes. During undergrad, Farris also worked with the baseball team at Jacksonville University, UNF women’s soccer team, and gained experience with soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse, and track and field teams at The Bolles School.
Farris completed her master’s in sports management at Cumberland in May 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.