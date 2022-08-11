Cumberland head softball coach Stephanie Theall announced the hiring of former Tennessee State University four-year captain Lauren Powell as the Phoenix’s fulltime assistant coach.
“I am really excited for what Lauren is going to bring to our program and pitching staff,” Theall said. “She is eager to work with our girls and I am so excited to have her on staff.”
Powell finished up a six-year career at Tennessee State in May 2021 finishing in the top five in school history with 260 strikeouts. Shewas named the 2018 Offensive Most Valuable Player and won the team’s Leadership Award. She was named the co-MVP after the 2020 season. She won the 2019 Jeremy Hall Service and Leadership Award and was an Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipient four times.
In her senior season, she appeared in 11 games registering five complete games and finished 3-6 with a 2.91 earned-run average. She struck out 50 batters in 53 innings and held opponents to a .229 batting average.
Her junior season, Powell started 24 games making 31 appearances. She tossed 14 complete games with two shutouts and a 4.96 ERA. She struck out a career-high 91 batters, which tied Candace Hildebrand (2006) for seventh for a season at TSU.
During Powell’s sophomore campaign she appeared in 25 contests, starting 18 and finishing with six complete games and a 5.25 ERA with a team-high 72 strikeouts in 106.2 innings. Her freshman season, she made 31 appearances in the circle posting a 4-14 record.
A Huntsville, Ala., native, Powell graduated from Springboro High School in Ohio leading SHS to a district championship her senior year. She was selected to Greater Western Ohio Conference Div-1 first team as a sophomore, junior and senior and named Dayton All-Area first team as a senior and second team during sophomore campaign. Powell was honored with the Bruce Smith Work Ethic Award in 2015.
Outside of her playing career at TSU, Powell has served as a pitching coach giving private lessons to work on mechanics. After graduation, she served as an associate district manager at ADP and quickly earned a promotion to district manager.
She earned her bachelor of business administration-marketing degree from Tennessee State in 2019 and completed her master’s in business administration in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.