Cumberland head softball coach Stephanie Theall announced the hiring of former Tennessee State University four-year captain Lauren Powell as the Phoenix’s fulltime assistant coach.

“I am really excited for what Lauren is going to bring to our program and pitching staff,” Theall said. “She is eager to work with our girls and I am so excited to have her on staff.”

