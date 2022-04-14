CU Overwatch advances to MSC championship against Shawnee State

Cumberland Overwatch punched its ticket to the Mid-South Conference finals with a 3-0 sweep over Pikeville last week to move on to the championship match against the Shawnee State Bears.
Overwatch
Cumberland earned a 3-0 win over Morningside to secure the four seed in the NECC Playoffs. The Phoenix are set to take on Morningside in a rematch this Thursday in the NECC Quarterfinals at 9 p.m. with the winner taking on the victor of the Murray State vs. Purdue match.
Cumberland took on the Pikeville Bears in the Mid-South Conference Semifinals, facing off against the Bears for the third time this season. In previous matchups, the Phoenix topped the Bears 3-0 and 3-1. On Friday, Cumberland earned another 3-0 win over the Bears to punch their ticket to the Mid-South Conference finals, where they will take on Shawnee State this Friday at 7 p.m.
Madden
On Thursday, Austin Bush earned a 2-0 victory over Carroll University to advance to the next round of the ECAC playoffs where he took on the No. 7 seed player from Muskingum University on Saturday. Bush fell in a close match 2-1 to Muskingum University, where the decisive third game came down to an overtime game-winning drive with Bush on the losing end 27-21.
Coming off a bye, Nathan Nelson took on New England College on Saturday. Nelson won the match 2-1 to advance to the ECAC Quarterfinals where he will take on the No. 11 seeded player from Emory and Henry College at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Jaylen Taylor earned a 2-0 victory by forfeit over the University of Central Missouri on Thursday before taking on the No. 3 seeded player from Randolph Macon College on Saturday in the ECAC Playoffs.
Taylor won his match against Randolph Macon College on Saturday to advance to the ECAC Quarterfinals where he faces No. 6 seeded Muskingum University on Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.