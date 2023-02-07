BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cumberland track and field put on a good showing at the South Alabama Invitational earning three first-place finishes at the Sunday event held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Jason Bowers dominated the field in the men’s mile run, posting a first-place finish with a time of 4:03.52s and breaking South Alabama’s facility record. Bowers had previously qualified with NAIA “A” standards but this performance helped him regain the fastest qualifying time in the NAIA.

