BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cumberland track and field put on a good showing at the South Alabama Invitational earning three first-place finishes at the Sunday event held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Jason Bowers dominated the field in the men’s mile run, posting a first-place finish with a time of 4:03.52s and breaking South Alabama’s facility record. Bowers had previously qualified with NAIA “A” standards but this performance helped him regain the fastest qualifying time in the NAIA.
Freshman Iredia Goodness finished third in the long jump with a distance of 7.10m. He also finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 14.90m, Goodness already holds the top qualifying distance in the NAIA in this event at 15.59m.
In the 800m, Joel Forbes ran a 1:56.15 earning him a seventh place finish.
Mackey Bonds took home second place in the high jump with a jump of 1.86m. Logan Istre finished in sixth place in the 400m dash with a time of 49.38s just missing a qualifying time by less than two-tenths of a second.
Praise Idamadudu took home first place in the 400m dash with a time of 55.38s. This event gives her the second-best qualifying time in the NAIA, improving on her previous sixth-best mark.
She also finished first in the 200m dash with a time of 24.10s, giving her “A” standards with the fastest time in the NAIA.
Mercy Kibiwott finished eighth in the 5000m run with a time of 18:27.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.