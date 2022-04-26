SEWANEE — Cumberland’s men and women posted a plethora of top-five finishes at the Mountain Laurel Invitational last Saturday.
For the women, Alana Mack took first place in the 100m with a time of 12:48s, followed closely by Anazsia Johnson in second with a 13:36s finishing time. Johnson also took third place in the 200m with a 31.67s finishing time. Sabrina Anderson took home a fourth-place finish in the 400m finals with a time of 1:03.45. In the 800m finals, India Mastin, Hope Britt, and Sharon Jerop finished second, third, and fourth place with times of 2:29.44, 2:32.79, and 2:34.33.
Daniela Rivera finished second in the 1500m run with a time of 5:18.39. Mercy Kibiwott finished second in the 3000m with a time of 11:41.35. In the 4 x 400m relay the team of Arnazsia Johnson, N’dia Metcalf, Maddie Bittle, and Hailee Servais finished in first place with a time of 4:21.79. In the long jump, Alana Mack and N’dia Metcalf finished one and two with distances of 5.7m and 4.65m. Mack and Metcalf also finished one and two in the triple jump with distances of 10.54m and 9.37m.
Daveina Watson took home first place in the shot put with a throwing distance of 13.01m. Watson already qualified for nationals with NAIA “A” standards at the UAB Spring Invitational. The freshman also took home first place in the discus with a throw of 33.61m. She was followed by teammate Morgan Stacey in second place with a throw of 30.82m.
For the men, Tobi Oniyide finished in second place in the 200m dash with a time of 22.18, followed by Hollis Edwards Jr. with a time of 22.94m. Cumberland seniors Trevon Sanders and Georget Pontillo finished first and second in the 400m finals. Sanders came in with a 48.48 finishing time, followed by Pontillo with a finishing time of 49.59s. Pontillo also took first-place in the 800m with a time of 1:57.40 followed by Luke Freeman in second-place with a time of 2:01.39. Will Marsh finished in fourth in the event with a 2:02.37 time.
Luke Freeman and Alex Cogo finished one and two in the 1500m finals with times of 4:14.35 and 4:15.73. CU also took home first and second in the 3000m with Ethan Rhoden finishing with a time of 9:18.64 and Aidan Crocket finishing with a 9:21.90. Sibanda Dumoluhle and Renaldo Savoury finished second and third in the 110m hurdles with times of 15.67s and 16.07s. Cumberland took home first place finishes in both the 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay. In the 4x100 Dante Bertrand, Sibanda Dumoluhle, Tobi Oniyide, and Ronald Ndlovu ended with a 42.35s time and in the 4x400 Dante Bertrand, Trevon Sanders, Georget Pontillo, and Hollis Edwards Jr. finished with a time of 3:27.11. Jaylen Poole took home first place in the high jump with a mark of 1.70m. Poole also took first in the triple jump with a distance of 13.56m.
In the long jump, Camryn Jacobs took home first place followed by Sibanda Dumoluhle in second and Renaldo Savoury in fifth. Jacobs jump mesured in at 6.71m, followed by Dumoluhle 6.41m and Savoury at 5.90m. In the shot put, Terrance Harris finished in second place with a distance of 10.55m. Harris also finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 34.92m and third in the Javelin with a throw of 29.25m.
Both Cumberland teams will be back in action May 1-2 at the Mid-South Conference Championships from Williamsburg, Ky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.