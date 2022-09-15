For the first time since the 1997 season, the Cumberland women’s volleyball team has entered the receiving votes category of the second 2022 NAIA top 25 poll, released by the national office yesterday.
The Phoenix have opened the season with an 8-3 record defeating three teams that were previously in the receiving votes category. The Phoenix have started the Mid-South Conference with their first win over Lindsey Wilson in 12 seasons for a 1-1 conference record.
The Phoenix are inside the top 15 in four statistical categories. CU is ninth in the NAIA in points per set with 17.4, 13th in assists per set with 12.62, 15th in kills per set and 15th in solo blocks.
Harlee Kate Reid is leading the team in kills with 109 on the season, Lauren Galvan is just behind her with 100. Libero Shea Moore is leading the team in digs with 160 and setters Bianca Rodriguez and Nicole Bott have 219 and 194 assists, respectively.
Midland (Neb.) is the top-ranked team in the second poll of the season. Eastern Oregon jumped up from No. 7 to No. 2. Marian (Ind.) stays put at No. 3 followed by Jamestown (N.D.) at No. 4. Missouri Baptist slides from the top spot at No. 1 to No. 5 to round out the Top 5.
Cumberland is the only team from the Mid-South Conference in the poll.
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place, and so on through the list.
