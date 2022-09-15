For the first time since the 1997 season, the Cumberland women’s volleyball team has entered the receiving votes category of the second 2022 NAIA top 25 poll, released by the national office yesterday.

The Phoenix have opened the season with an 8-3 record defeating three teams that were previously in the receiving votes category. The Phoenix have started the Mid-South Conference with their first win over Lindsey Wilson in 12 seasons for a 1-1 conference record.

