Cumberland’s Jason Bowers and Denis Kipligat each were announced as qualifiers in the field at the 67th annual NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships, announced by the national office Tuesday evening.
Bowers has had an incredible freshman season earning Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year and Runner of the Year. He has won five races this season and has been named the NAIA Runner of the Week four times this season while setting a new program-record for 8K times and setting two course records.
Kipligat will be running at the National Championships for the fourth consecutuve year. He finished in sixth place at the Mid-South Conference Championships last week to earn his spot at the National Meet.
Both Denis and Jason were named First Team All-Conference members following the conference championships.
The 36 team, 78 individuals in the championship field will be held on Nov. 18 in Tallahassee, Fla.
This is the first year that the championship will be hosted in Tallahassee, Fla.
The course will be located at the Apalachee Regional Park.
The field is made up of 22 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large berths.
A team can automatically qualify by winning the conference championship meet or by being the meet runner-up (for a conference with more than one automatic qualifier).
The 14 at-large berths were determined by an oversight committee.
In addition to the team qualifiers and at-large bids, 78 athletes will compete as individual qualifiers.
