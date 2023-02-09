Cumberland’s Iredia Goodness and Jason Bowers swept the men’s Mid-South Conference track & field Athletes of the Week for the second time this season, the third time for the Phoenix overall.
Bowers and Goodness competed at the South Alabama Invitational this weekend featuring many schools in the NCAA Division I level.
Bowers dominated the field in the men’s mile run, posting a first place finish with a time of 4:03.52s and breaking South Alabama’s facility record. Bowers had previously qualified with NAIA “A” standards but this performance helped him regain the fastest qualifying time in the NAIA.
He also took first place in the 3000m with a time of 8:10.12 to claim first with NAIA “A” standards. That mark is the third fastest time in the NAIA, but Bowers broke two school records and two meet records in the event.
Goodness finished third in the long jump with a distance of 7.10m. He also finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 14.90m, Goodness currently holds the top qualifying distance in the NAIA in this event at 15.59m.
This is Goodness’ second career weekly honor and Bower’s third in track.
Cumberland will be back in action for the Mid-South Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 17-18.
