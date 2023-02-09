Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Rain, a few thunderstorms and gusty winds during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.