Cumberland’s Jason Bowers has been named the South Region’s Men Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association after his spectacular freshman cross country season.
Bowers won 5 of 6 races this season and has been named the NAIA Runner of the Week four times while setting a new program record for 8K times and setting two-course records.
He was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year and Runner of the Year, which are both firsts in the program’s history.
Last season, Praise Idamadudu became the first Cumberland Athlete to earn USTFCCCA Athlete of the Year honors in women’s track, but Bowers became the first cross country athlete to earn the disbursement.
Bowers and Denis Kipligat are set to compete at the NAIA National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on November 18.
He is seeking the first individual red banner for Cumberland Cross Country in program history.
Award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches.
Only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.