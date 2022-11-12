Cumberland’s Jason Bowers has been named the South Region’s Men Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association after his spectacular freshman cross country season.

Bowers won 5 of 6 races this season and has been named the NAIA Runner of the Week four times while setting a new program record for 8K times and setting two-course records.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.