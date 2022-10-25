CU’s Bowers sets course record at NAIA Great Lakes Challenge

Cumberland freshman Jason Bowers (1735) leads the pack at the Great Lakes Challenge.

 JUDY SECKEL • Cumberland University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cumberland freshman Jason Bowers continued to stack up accomplishments and medals in his first season winning the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge last Saturday, setting a new course record in the process.

Bowers broke the record with a time of 24:03.3 to lead the Cumberland harriers and cross the finish line first of 239 athletes. The second-place finisher was Bryan Hernandez-Rios from Grace College with a time of 24:19.5. The closest Mid-South Conference runner to Bowers was Aiden Kammler from Shawnee State with a time of 24:52.2.

