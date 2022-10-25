CU’s Bowers sets course record at NAIA Great Lakes Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cumberland freshman Jason Bowers continued to stack up accomplishments and medals in his first season winning the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge last Saturday, setting a new course record in the process.
Bowers broke the record with a time of 24:03.3 to lead the Cumberland harriers and cross the finish line first of 239 athletes. The second-place finisher was Bryan Hernandez-Rios from Grace College with a time of 24:19.5. The closest Mid-South Conference runner to Bowers was Aiden Kammler from Shawnee State with a time of 24:52.2.
The win is Bowers’ third consecutive win and fourth overall and the second course record he has broken this season.
His performance earned him his fifth Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week award yesterday.
Cumberland had five personal records on the day — Denis Kiplagat, Alex Kogo, Joel Forbes, Ethan Garcia and Alvin Kangogo.
Denis Kipligat was the second Phoenix runner to finish placing 46th with a time of 25:39.5. Alex Kogo was third for CU in 135th place with a time of 26:44.4.
Ethan Rhoden checked in at 178th finishing at 27:18.2 followed by four Phoenix within a minute of each other. Edwin Kigen took 201st at 27:55.8, Joel Forbes finished in 205th at 28:05.2, and Jacob Harzbecker was the final Phoenix to chip in points in 211th at 28:14.9. Walter Tanui was just behind Harzbecker in 219th at 28:43.7.
Ethan Garcia crossed in 230th at 29:57.4 and Max Berkey came in 238th at 31:02.5.
Alvin Kangogo ran in the white division of the race and finished in 162nd with a time of 29:15.8.
As a team, Cumberland finished in 21st with 512 points. Indiana Wesleyan checked in at first to win the event followed by St. Francis (Ill.) and St. Mary (Kan.). The University of the Cumberlands had the highest finish amongst Mid-South schools in 18th place with 463 points followed closely by Shawnee State in 19th with 485. CU defeated RV Doane University in the race and MSC rival Lindsey Wilson.
Cumberland’s next race will be the Mid-South Conference Championships at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, Ky., on November 4.
Rivera, Wilkerson set season bestsGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cumberland’s Dani Rivera and Sarah Wilkerson each set season best times to lead the Phoenix at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge last Saturday.
Rivera claimed 29th place in the 5K with a time of 20:11.50 and Wilkerson was right behind her in 33rd place with a time of 20:14.10. Elise Krone finished in 41st at 20:23.20. Kasey Quezada and Lindsay Armstrong crossed the line in 80th and 84th place with marks of 21:13.9 and 21:17.6.
Lilah Mohler checked in at 102nd at 21:38.7 to round out the Phoenix at the event.
The Phoenix took eighth place in the white division with 239 points. Indiana Wesleyan won the event followed by Spring Arbor.
Cumberland’s next race will be the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky., on November 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.