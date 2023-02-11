BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland bowler Alyssa Campbell finished third in women’s singles while the Phoenix’s Carter Baylog had the same place on the men’s side at the Mid-South Conference Championships on Thursday.
Campbell qualified for the championship bracket with the second-highest pin total at 851 pins through four games. She had an average of 212.8 with a 229-high in game four. In the quarterfinals, Campbell defeated Hannah Carbocvi from Tennessee Southern to advance to the semis, but lost to Erica Wayne from Pikeville to end her tournament run.
Madison Taylor was the second-highest finisher for Cumberland in 21st place with 729 pins. And Gracie Connelly and Carlie Samrau came in 31st and 32nd at 704 and 702 pins, respectively.
Kelci Young finished in 41st at 675 total pins. Madison Clayton came in 84th and Clara Simms came in 88th.
Baylog was the No. 1 qualifier after the first four games bowling a 215.3 average with a 255-high for a 861 total. In the championship round Baylog defeated Dylan Mishak in the quarterfinals to advance to the semis, but lost to Kory Driver from Tennessee Wesleyan to end his run.
Mark Elmer claimed 16th with 805 total pins. Matthew Charlton finished in 27th with 773 pins. Andrew Scantland was 41st with 740 pins.
Casey Estep finished in 48th at 719 pins. Connor Adams finished in 62nd with 676 pins and Jared Maldanado and Caleb Gregory finished 73rd and 74th.
The Phoenix were in action yesterday morning in the team portion of the tournament as the eight seed and opened against the No. 9 seed Tennessee Wesleyan.
Cumberland’s women earned the No. 7 seed in the tournament and took on No. 10 seed Tennessee Wesleyan in the first round.
Connelly named 2nd team all-conferenceCumberland bowler Gracie Connelly earned second team All Mid-South Conference honors, league officials announced Thursday.
Connelly became the first all-conference member in Cumberland bowling’s program history.
In 22 games, she bowled an impressive average of 186.36 pins with a pin count of 4,100 in Mid-South Conference action this year. This mark was the highest on the team this season.
Cumberland bowling is currently in Bowling Green, Ky., competing in the Mid-South Conference Championships.
