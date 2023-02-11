BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland bowler Alyssa Campbell finished third in women’s singles while the Phoenix’s Carter Baylog had the same place on the men’s side at the Mid-South Conference Championships on Thursday.

Campbell qualified for the championship bracket with the second-highest pin total at 851 pins through four games. She had an average of 212.8 with a 229-high in game four. In the quarterfinals, Campbell defeated Hannah Carbocvi from Tennessee Southern to advance to the semis, but lost to Erica Wayne from Pikeville to end her tournament run.

