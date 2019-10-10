CU's Edmonston earns MSC Defensive Player of the Week

Cumberland's Sadie Edmonston was voted Mid-South Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Phoenix to a 2-0 record last week.
The Praireville, La. native, picked up 38 digs over two games last week. Edmonston registered 26 digs in the four set victory over Shawnee State on Friday night and then 12 digs in the sweep of Pikeville on Saturday.
This is her second MSC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season.
Cumberland continued with Mid-South Conference play this week, haven taken on the University of the Cumberlands at home on Wednesday. The Phoenix will face Life University at home on Friday. The Phoenix entered Wednesday's match 13-8 on the season and 5-3 in conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.