CU’s Forbes claims Bahamian national title in 800m

Joel Forbes is pictured.

 Cumberland University/File

NASSAU, Bahamas — Cumberland sophomore All-American Joel Forbes claimed the 800m Bahamian national championship at the Bahamas Championships last Friday.

Forbes won the 800m race with a time of 1:52.32 to stake his claim as the Bahamian champion. However, this is not his first time winning the event. It is his third, placing him with three gold medals and a top-mark for his home country. Forbes won the event in 2022 and before COVID in 2019.

