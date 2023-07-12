CU’s Forbes claims Bahamian national title in 800m

NASSAU, Bahamas — Cumberland sophomore All-American Joel Forbes claimed the 800m Bahamian national championship at the Bahamas Championships last Friday.
Forbes won the 800m race with a time of 1:52.32 to stake his claim as the Bahamian champion. However, this is not his first time winning the event. It is his third, placing him with three gold medals and a top-mark for his home country. Forbes won the event in 2022 and before COVID in 2019.
He finished third in 2021 and the meet was not held in ’20. His time in this year’s event was in fact four seconds faster than the championship winning mark he put up last year.
Forbes broke the Bahamian national record in the event early this season when he claimed second place, national runner-up, at the NAIA National Championships. He ran a 1:49.32 to beat a record that stood in the Bahamas for over 25 years.
Forbes was a two-time All-American during the 2023 season earning one during the Outdoor season and one during the indoor season. He also won four Mid-South Conference individual championships and was the Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week two times.
