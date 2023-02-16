By DEMOCRAT STAFF
Cumberland’s Joel Forbes was named Mid-South Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week yesterday, league officials announced.He came in 10th place in the 600m at the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt with a time of 1:20.44, giving him his first NAIA “A” Standards of his career while qualifying him for nationals. It was the 11th fastest 600m time in the NAIA this season. This is his first weekly honor of the season and career. This is Cumberland’s fifth time having an athlete earn MSC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.
