Cumberland women’s golfers Emma Hermansson and Nathalie Nutu were voted third team NAIA All-Americans on Thursday as selected by the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America committee.
A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals named to each of three teams.
Hermansson had a breakout year during her sophomore campaign, earning Mid-South Conference first team honors and winning medalist honors at the conference championships. Hermansson played well in the fall season averaging 79.9 strokes per round, but played wonderfully this spring averaging 75.6 shots per round.
She was the Phoenix’s top-finisher in five out of six tournament played this spring winning the Golden Tigers Spring Invitational and the MSC Championships. She finished tied for 21st at the NAIA National Championships after shooting a five-over-par.
Nutu also enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign earning Mid-South Conference first team honors while also being named the MSC Women’s Golfer of the week twice. Nutu had the lowest scoring-average on the team this season averaging 76.9 strokes per round after 24 rounds played this season.
Nutu won medalist honors twice this season winning the Music City Invitational and the Georgetown College Fall Invitational. She was the top Cumberland finisher in four tournaments this season.
Hermansson and Nutu are the third and fourth NAIA All-Americans in program history.
