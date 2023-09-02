Cumberland’s Tiger Houston, Christian Lindgreen and Tom Scullion have each been named to the 2023-24 Mid-South Conference men’s golf watch list, conference officials announced Friday.
Conference coaches each submitted up to three student-athletes whom they anticipate will have a significant impact on their team this upcoming season.
The list is comprised of four first team all-conference members, four second team all-conference honorees from last season and one NAIA All-American. Cumberlands’ William Ekeroth and Hampus Nilsson, Lindsey Wilson’s Rio Saigal and Callum Waugh were all first team honorees last season.
Scullion and Lindgreen were each members of the second team last season.
