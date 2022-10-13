Cumberland tennis players Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo earned an at-large berth to the NAIA ITA Cup set to begin today in Rome, Ga.
The draws were released Tuesday and the duo will take on No. 1 seed Paras Dahiya and Dhakshineswar from Georgia Gwinnett.
“We are privileged to be in the position to play the best doubles team in the nation right at the first round of the ITA CUP,” said Cumberland coach Thiago Lins. “It is a big challenge and we are excited to travel to Rome and put our best effort on the court to keep making history representing C.U.”
Hrzic and Kelo helped give Cumberland the win at the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational picking up a 6-4 win over Hernan Toledo and Rikuto Towata from Campbellsville in the semifinals and defeating the No. 1 doubles team from the Cumberlands 7-6 in the championship.
“We have a great group of student-athletes this year and after winning the fall conference tournament we have great energy going and looking forward to having a great tournament this week,” Lins said.
Hrzic and Kelo will battle through the 16-team regional starting today in the East region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.