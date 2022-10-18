ROME, Ga. — Cumberland’s Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo defeated Martin Carrizo and Soufiane El Mesbahi to finish in the top 10 nationally in the ITA Cup last Saturday.
Adrijan Hrzic and Pavel Kelo (CU) def. Martin Carrizo and Soufiane El Mesbahi of Keiser University 6-4, 4-1.
“ We were able to achieve our goal which was finishing in the top 10 in the nation of doubles,” Cumberland coach Thiago Lins said. “We also had a positive record at 2-1 for the tournament only losing to the No. 1 doubles team in the nation. It was a positive week and we take some learning experiences to implement for our spring season. Proud of their commitment to finish strong after losing the first round and winning against two strong doubles teams.”
Cumberland will be back in action October 22-23 when the Phoenix play in the Carson-Newman Fall Invitational.
CU women move up to No. 5 in WGCA
Following the first three tournaments of the fall season, Cumberland’s women have moved up to No. 5 in the Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s top 10 poll.
Cumberland has won back-to-back tournaments, including a win in the Music City Invitational for the second year in a row.
Sophomore Anna Krieger continues her impressive start to the year, with one tournament victory and two second-place finishes. She recorded a low round of a 72 in the last tournament.
Emma Hermansson and Jasmine Sachdev tied for ninth individually at the Music City Invitational with 235 strokes apiece.
Junior Nathalie Nutu took 11th this past week, finishing just behind her teammates with 236 strokes.
The Phoenix next take on the TPC Deere Run Invitational on Oct. 17-18 in Silvis, Illinois.
