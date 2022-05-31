GULF SHORES, Ala. — Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu and Sibanda Dumoluhle claimed national championships while three other Phoenix earned NAIA All-American honors on the final day of the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships last Friday.
The Phoenix women in 10th place tallying 21 points as a team for their highest placement in school history. British Colombia won the championship with 138 team points.
Cumberland’s men finished 13th overall with 20 team points which is also their highest placement in school history. Life University walked away with the championship with 52 total points.
Idamadudu claimed her first NAIA championship in the 400-meter dash with a time of :53.04. She earned NAIA All-American honors in the 200 meter dash with a second-place finish in the event.
In the 200 meters, she finished with a time of :23.38. Raheema Westfall won the national title in the event with a time of :22.98.
Dumoluhle claimed Cumberland’s second individual national title with his season-best distance in the triple jump of 15.45 meters.
Tobi Oniyide Georget Pontillo and Jaylen Poole earned NAIA All-American honors in their respective events. Oniyide finished eighth in the 100m dash finals with a time of :10.57. Pontillo had a fifth-place finish in the 800m run with a time of 1:51.81. Poole finished fourth in the triple jump finals with a career-best distance of 15.13 meters.
In the women’s half marathon finals, Elise Krone finished 18th with a time of 1:33.47 and Sasha Petrova finished 20th with a time of 1:35.50. On the men’s side, Ethan Rhoden finished 27th with a time of 1:15.21 and Wilson Central-graduate Joel Barlow finished 31st with a time of 1:15.38.
Alana Mack finished 20th in the long jump finals with a distance of 5.42 meters.
