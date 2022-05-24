Cumberland freshman Praise Idamadudu was named the South Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association last Friday.
Idamadudu has had quite the freshman campaign pulling in four Mid-South Conference Track Athletes of the Week honors in indoor and outdoor and three national athlete of the week awards. I
damadudu was a two-time All-American during the indoor season earning runner-up honors in both the 200 and 400 meters.
She was named the Mid-South Conference Indoor Track & Field Freshman of the Year and for the first time in school history was named the USTFCCCA South Region Track Athlete of the Year.
Idamadudu, a freshman from Nigeria, is ranked first nationally in both the 200 meters (22.96) and 400 meters (52.27).
She clocked both of her seasonal bests at the Mid-South Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Idamadudu also has a seasonal best of 11.76 in the 100 meters.
All three of those marks are school records.
She and the rest of the Phoenix qualifiers will compete at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships this week in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
